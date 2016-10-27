Octogenarian hit by lorry, dies

TAWAU: An 80-year-old man was killed on the spot after he was knocked down by a three-tonne lorry in front of the shoplots at Taman Berjaya, Mile 3 here at about 11 am yesterday.

The deceased octogenarian, Julani bin Isa, who was not in possession of any personal document died after sustaining severe head injuries.

Tawau police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus, said the octogenarian was crossing the road when the lorry knocked into him. There were no witnesses to the mishap which happened in fine weather. The lorry sustained some damage but the driver escaped unhurt.

Fadil said the deceased has been sent to the mortuary in Tawau hospital and has been claimed by his family.

“Initial investigation indicate that the accident was due to careless attitude of the deceased in not ensuring the road was clear before crossing. This case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987,” Fadil added.