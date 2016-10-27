PNB inks deal to produce more Bumiputera professional accountants

KUALA LUMPUR:Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has signed a collaboration agreement with Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera, UiTM’s Intec Education College and Ernst & Young Malaysia (EY) to produce more Bumiputera professional accountants in the country.

The exchange of documents yesterday, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, marks the start of PNB’s programmes for the development of Bumiputera professional accountants under the PNB Chartered Accountant (PCA) initiative.

In a statement issued after the event, the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) said this collaboration is in line with the national agenda of increasing the number of Bumiputera professional accountants.

“PCA will focus on sponsorship of SPM candidates, diploma and degree in accounting graduates, as well as professional accounting foundation graduates.

“Initially, the PCA will offer the professional qualification programme from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), which will be developed in the future to cover other professional accounting qualifications,” it said.

Also present at the event, which was organised by Teraju, were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Teraju CEO Datuk Husni Salleh and PNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

Meanwhile, Najib also witnessed a merger and acquisition document exchange between Censof Holdings Bhd, a company under Teraju’s Program Skim Jejak Jaya Bumiputera, and Singapore-based Asian Business Software Solutions Pte Ltd (ABSS).

Censof completed the 51 per cent stake acquisition in ABSS on Dec 3 last year for S$10 million (about RM28.06 million).

ABSS’ principal activity is the sale of computerised accounting systems and provision of support services.

ABSS CEO Paul Conway said following the acquisition, the company has been keeping busy with new product launches, expanding its teams and penetrating new markets.

“Besides Malaysia and Singapore, ABSS has now expanded its presence in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Myanmar,” Conway added. — Bernama