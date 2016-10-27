Nation 

Police confirm arrest of m’sian by the philippines

Nur Jazlan (right) presenting certificate of appreciation to former director of Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan (left) at the opening of an International Seminar on the Prevention of Drug Smuggling (PREVENT) 2016 at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Kuala Lumpur, while Khalid looks on. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed yesterday that a Malaysian man from Kelantan was arrested by Philippine authorities recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the man is believed to have been involved with a militant group in the southern Philippines.

“I confirm that it is a Malaysian … so far that’s what we know,” he told reporters after the opening of the International Conference on Drug Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation 2016 (PREVENT 2016) here yesterday.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed represented Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in opening the two-day conference organised by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia for about 300 people.

International media reports quoted Col Cirilo Donato, commander of the 104th Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, as saying that a Malaysian was arrested at Maluso

port when he attempted to sneak back into Malaysia from the Philippines early this month. — Bernama

