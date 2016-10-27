Pursue courses with good demand in job market — Fatimah

MUKAH: Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said it was vital for students to be equipped with reasonable knowledge and skills before entering the job market.

“Indeed we want our students to excel academically, however, what is pursued must be realistic, the course taken must have a certain demand out there in the job market,” she said this during the SMK Oya graduation and academic excellence presentation ceremony yesterday.

Fatimah said the state government encouraged students to master dual languages (Bahasa Melayu and English) as preparation after graduating.

As such, the government is emphasising a skilled workforce where vacancies in various sectors in the state are to be filled by locals.

“Do not choose an educational programme of low demand in the job market as this will pose a problem for students despite graduating with excellent results,” she said.

Fatimah advised students to further their education after Form 5 as the job market required higher qualifications.

Fatimah who is also Dalat assemblywoman announced a grant of RM100,000 from her Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocation for renovation of the school hall.

She asked for the school to have a database to provide details on the students. This data can be used to enroll students into higher learning institutions, or to help match them to jobs.