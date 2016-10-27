Repok rep reminds students of importance of technical education

BINTANGOR: Students are reminded the importance of technical knowledge in this globalised world.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii gave this reminder during the graduation of Upper 6 students of SMK Meradong, reasoning that technical education was most apt with the theme of the graduation ‘Kreatif dan Inovatif Menjana Genarasi Abad Ke-21’.

He said though they had ‘graduated ‘they still had to wait for their Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) results which they would be sitting for next month to determine their next course of action.

“Those with excellent results stand good chance to be offered places in universities while those with less impressive results will have to decide on alternative routes to a promising future,” he said.

He said those who had difficulty in getting places in universities could well take up technical courses to enhance their competitiveness in the job market or into entrepreneurship.

“Whichever route you chose, you must strive for a successful life,” he reminded the students.

The graduation theme was appropriately chosen if the students wanted to adopt it as a slogan for it augured well for achieving a successful life in the future, he added.

Apart from the presentation of certificates to 170 Upper 6 students, the ceremony also witnessed the presentation of awards to students who did well in the academics, sports and other co-curricular activities.

Recipients of special awards (Anugerah Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii) were Chieng Chie Fong (Boy) and Julieza Nabila Jamali (Girl).

Chieng Chie Fong, Julianna Nadia Jamali, Luqman Hakim Daili and Sharifah Auniliyana Wan Deros won the ‘Student Exemplary Academic Awards’ while the ‘Co-curriculum awards’ went to Arran Chang Kien Guan (Boy) and Wee Soo Bee (Girl).

Three female students, Baneded Limau Saing who took part in the last Sukma; Elizabeth Rayon and Runylin Mengga Runggul who represented the state in Petanque received the special co-curriculum awards.

Other awards were also given to students who did the school proud at divisional-level competitions.

Huang later handed over RM10,000 to the school’s PTA to carry out its many activities and educational programmes for the benefit of the students.

Meradong District education officer Ismail Abang Mahmud, principal Vincent Liong Shou Chuan, senior assistants Norman Shaffaee (Form 6 Classes), Henry Harry Jupa (Administration), Suraini Ajang (Students Affairs), Paul Law (Co-curriculum) and PTA chairman were also present at the event.