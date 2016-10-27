Situl leads Warisan Darau division as pro-tem chairman

MANGGATAL: A group of grassroots leaders from Manggatal has taken the initiative to take the lead in setting up a pro-tem divisional committee of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) for the new Darau state constituency.

During a meeting held here last Sunday, the group comprising former branch leaders of several BN component parties unanimously selected journalist Situl Mintow as the pro-tem divisional chairman, a spokesman for the pro-tem committee said in a statement here yesterday.

The spokesman said that the formation of the pro-tem divisional committee was the initial first step which was crucial in putting the “mechanism” in place in an effort to strengthen the party in Darau to prepare for the next general election.

“We understand that as a new party it is important to begin somewhere at the grassroots level to kick start the ball rolling and be eventually ready to take on the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election (GE14).

“We all know that the 2017 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Parliament last week has given us an indication that GE14 is not far from now.

“Therefore, as a new party it is good for Warisan to oil the wheels as early as possible and wait for Parti Warisan Sabah leadership’s cue to move on further to strengthen the party machinery in Darau constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, pro-tem divisional chairman Situl believes that a majority of Sabahans are forward looking, the party hopes to be able to provide a ‘new direction’ in Sabah politics in view of the challenging development in the country, particularly in Sabah with the exposure of the alleged RM3.3 billion corruption scandal involving senior officers of the Sabah Water Department.

“Perhaps this scandalous exposure of alleged corruption could be a tip of the iceberg, I hope the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will widen the scope of its investigation by looking into other government departments.

“The alleged graft scandal is like a contagious disease. It spreads and the people are talking about it. A wind of change is blowing through Sabah and I believe that the coming of Warisan is timely to realise that ‘change’ for the sake of Sabah and Sabahans,” he said.

He believes that Warisan, led by former Umno vice president and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and other Opposition coalition members will put up a good fight to give BN components a run for their money in GE14.