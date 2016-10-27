Sarawak 

SK Ulu Sg Merah PTA raises RM25,000 from joggerthon

Mohd Fitri (centre) hands over a prize in the form of a bicycle to a boy, who collected more than RM500 for the joggerthon.

SIBU: SK Ulu Sungai Merah parent-teacher association (PTA) managed to raise RM25,000 during its Joggerthon 2016 recently.

According to PTA chairman Mohd Fitri Nor Alam, the proceeds were raised by the teachers, parents and pupils.

“The money is for the school fund slated for upgrading works on the facilities at SK Ulu Sungai Merah. However, the event also helped in encouraging all the teachers, parents and children to practise a healthy lifestyle through active participation in sports and recreational activities,” he said.

Mohd Fitri also hailed the joggerthon as a platform that could further strengthen the good relationship between parents and teachers of SK Ulu Sungai Merah.

The running event was divided into Year 3, Year 4, Year 5, Year 6, Men’s and Women’s Open categories.

 

