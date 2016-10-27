Nation 

System back online, fully accessible — Department DG

SEPANG: The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) mySIKAP system which was inaccessible and caused service disruption since Tuesday has been fully restored yesterday, said JPJ director-general Datuk Nadzri Siron.

He said this was conveyed to him by the department’s information technology director early yesterday.

“We have taken immediate steps to fix the situation by improving and stepping-up the security of the system which was unstable.

“Thank God JPJ services and transactions were back to normal this morning,” he told reporters during a visit to the JPJ Enforcement Station branch at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

JPJ in a statement yesterday informed that the mySIKAP system was inaccessible due to technical and security problems. — Bernama

