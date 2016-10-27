Tawau gang busted after hotel robbery

The 27-year-old suspect who was arrested at Kg Vietnam. The 24-year-old suspect detained at the bus station in front of the Mara building.

TAWAU: Tawau police have detained two men on suspicion of armed gang robbery at a hotel here on October 25.

The arrest followed a report lodged by a local man who alleged that he was robbed in a hotel room recently.

The man said he was caught by surprise when two men, believed to be foreigners armed with sharp weapons, suddenly burst into his room and robbed him of cash and some valuable items.

The man said he was then confined to the bathroom by the two robbers before they fled from the room.

Acting on the report lodged, police arrested a suspect, aged 24 years old, at the bus station in front of the Mara building on October 24 at about 4.45 pm after positively identifying him from a video clip obtained from the hotel’s closed-circuit television camera (CCTV).

Subsequently, the other suspect, aged 27, who resisted arrest and tried to escape, was overpowered at an unnumbered house in Kg. Vietnam.

The detained suspects then brought the police to an unnumbered house at Kg Tanjung Batu Tanah Merah where a handphone, believed to belong to the victim, was recovered from the house.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said that the police were investigating this case under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Fadil said both suspects had criminal records and had been jailed while one of them had been involved in gangster activity.

With the arrest, he said, police believed they may have solved a series of robbery cases and cases of hurting people in the district.