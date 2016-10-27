Unimas, Tegas urged to work on STEM

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) to synergise with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) to spearhead measures to fulfil science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) objectives in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

He said this was to provide quality education to support the needs of society and industry as well as the nation’s aspirations.

“Pathways are being drawn up to reach out to rural schools and students to enter into various skills training, to upgrade their skills, provide scholarships as well as to increase awareness among rural communities.

“The local government is reaching out to them to improve their quality of life through education,” he said in his speech read by Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail at the 9th International Unimas STEM Engineering Conference (EnCon) 2016 opening ceremony held at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, pointed out that the STEM initiative under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 was set with the aim of equipping students with skills to meet scientific and technological challenges and to ensure that Malaysia has a sufficient number of qualified STEM graduates to be readily absorbed into the scientific and technical workforce.

“Various measures are being formulated by Tegas and the Ministry of Education, and I am proud that Unimas has taken a big leap by campaigning to also organise the International Science, Technology and Engineering Expo (i-STEEx) at the conference to raise students’ interest and awareness in science and technology.”

He also commended the effort put forth by Tegas into organising technical seminars, meeting up with students personally as well as collaborating with higher learning institutions.

This year’s STEM EnCon with its theme ‘Innovative Solutions for Engineering Technology Challenges’ is aligned with the vision and mission of the Ministry of Education, federal and state governments to engage non-governmental bodies and industries to encourage researchers, engineers and industry players to work hand-in-hand with academicians and scientists around the world towards invention and innovation in science, technology and engineering for the progress of the nation.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Minister for Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh who is also Tegas chairman, Unimas chairman Datu Dr Hatta Solhi, Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Dato Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, and Unimas student affairs and alumni deputy vice-chancellor Prof Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman.