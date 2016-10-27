Sabah 

Woman arrested over syabu in Labuan

The drugs seized from the suspect.

LABUAN: Police arrested a jobless woman for possessing 1.29 grams of syabu here on Tuesday.

Labuan Police chief Superintendent Adzhar Othman said the 34-year-old suspect was arrested by police at her home in Sungai Bedaun on October 25.

“The arrest was made following a tip-off and when police who raided the suspect’s home found three straws and a plastic packet that contains crystal-like substance believed syabu,” he said yesterday.

Adzhar said the drugs, weighing 1.29 grams, had a market price at RM200.

The suspect had been remanded for investigation under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

