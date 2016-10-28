1,853 labour claims filed for failure to pay minimum wage

UP to Aug 31, a total of 1,853 claims had been submitted over the management’s failure to pay the minimum wage.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abu Muttalib said checks by the Manpower Department found that 549 cases had been tried at the Industrial Court while the rest were still being investigated.

“A total of 112,057 employers had implemented the minimum wage for their workers after the Minimum Wages Order 2016 came into force on July 1,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here, yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PKR-Kuala Langat) on what action the government was taking against employers who refused to pay the minimum wage.

The Minimum Wages Order 2016 provides for a minimum monthly salary of RM1,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM920 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, effective from July 1. — Bernama