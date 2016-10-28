21,000 people on organ waiting list

KUCHING: About 21,000 people nationwide are on the waiting list for organ transplant, says Dr Tan Boey Warn an officer from the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Treatment of Sarawak General Hospital.

He said the majority of them were in need of kidneys.

“As the waiting list is getting longer every year, a large supply of kidneys is crucial to meet the transplantation needs of renal failure patients in the country,” he said at a dialogue session with civil servants during the organ donation campaign at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

Although he did not have the official figure for Sarawak off hand, he said there were many in Sarawak who had been diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.

End-stage kidney or renal disease (ESRD) is the final stage of chronic kidney disease whereby the kidneys no longer function well enough to meet the needs of a patient’s daily life.

Dr Tan said medical records had proven that patients who were in the end-stage renal failure could live a normal life if kidney transplantation was carried out on them.

“Kidney transplant can give new hope to patients to lead normal life and no longer need to undergo dialysis anymore,” he said.

He said while waiting for kidneys, this category of patients would have to undergo dialysis of up to three times a day.

Dr Tan added there were also people waiting for organs and tissue transplants to their livers, hearts and lungs.

He hoped more Sarawakians would pledge to donate their organs and tissues, such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, cornea, bones and skin, as this would be the most effective step towards enhancing organ availability.

He said organs and tissues of a pledger would be harvested and transplanted immediately after he or she passed away, thus saving lives and giving the recipients a new lease of life.