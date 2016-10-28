44 graduate from Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak

Norkiah presents Zulfakhri with his award.

KUCHING: A total of 44 Form 5 Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak (SSeM) students received their certificates yesterday during the school’s sixth graduation ceremony.

The students from the Science and Applied Arts streams took specialisations in areas such as music, theatre, dance and visual arts.

In his speech, principal Maseli Idi said the ceremony aimed to acknowledge the achievements of the students, who have been equipped with holistic skills and knowledge including the arts.

“We work together with educators in the arts and students who inherit an artistic culture in the effort to add diversity to the national arts scene in line with the national education philosophy to produce balanced individuals,” he said.

“In line with SSeM’s philosophy of producing young artistic individuals, I am confident that SSeM students will not only excel academically but also in our rich culture of the arts.”

Zulfakhri Mos received the Principal’s Special Award and Anugerah Permata Seni Kenyalang, Jeremy Joseph John (Anugerah Permata Budi), Atikah Izzati Johilil (Anugerah Permata Waja), Mohd Adib Syahmi Halim (Anugerah Permata Artistik), Camelia Asyikin Mohd Khairy Henary (Anugerah Permata Bestari) and Nurul Syahhirah Dzulfikri (Anugerah Permata Hati).

Parent-teacher association patron Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Norkiah presented the certificates and awards to the graduates.

Former Head of State Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng was also in attendance.