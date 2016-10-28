‘Advance funds for flood mitigation’

KUCHING: The state government should assist the State Urban Development Committee, chaired by State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, by advancing funds for flood mitigation projects in critical areas to commence.

Making the call, Batu Lintang Assemblyman See Chee How said he was worried about the flood mitigation measures planned for Sarawak General Hospital, Jalan Batu Lintang, Jalan Rock. Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, Tabuan Dayak and areas along Sungai Tabuan which had been identified as critical areas.

However it appeared that nothing was being done even though the rainy season was fast approaching.

“The federal government allocated RM150 million under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) (2016-2020) for flood mitigation in Kuching. Since the amount had been approved, maybe we should allocate some money from our state reserve to immediately start work on all projects in critical areas.

“If critical areas got flooded, it would inconvenience and endanger many people,” See told a press conference here yesterday after receiving a written answer from the Local Government Ministry to his question on the short and long term approaches to mitigate flash floods here.

See, who is state PKR vice-chairman, lauded the state government for approving the Sarawak Urban Water Management Manual (SuStoM) for new development areas.

He hoped SuStoM would be an adaptation of the Urban Storm Water Management Manual (MSMA) which was comprehensively prepared and published by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Malaysia.

“They (DID Malaysia) have for a long time the guidelines which they revised a few years ago. That is a good thing to do and a good thing for us if our SuStoM is an adaptation of theirs.

“We refer to drains when we talk about storm water, but with the manual adapted, we are talking about a holistic approach of managing the whole thing – conserving the natural environment and preserving the ecosystem – as at the end of the day, even the water you collect or store can be reused.”

See said the implementation of SuStoM must be immediate and cover all approved projects yet to commence or in the early stage of implementation.

“There is a need for strong political will and institutional changes to accept and implement the new concept and challenges of designing satisfactory flood protection facilities with conservation of the environment and ecology, and reducing storm water pollution in catchments and receiving waters,” he said.

He called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to announce the implementation of SuStoM across the state and revamp the State Planning Authority (SPA), which is tasked with project planning approvals of city and town planning and individual development projects.

The planning and decision making of these projects involve the city councils, local authorities and departments, and agencies such as DID, Land and Survey Department and Department of Environment.

See took the opportunity to commend Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) for the new drainage outlet for storm water discharge in Kuching inner city and Green Road as part of permanent flood mitigation in the state’s capital city.

“DBKU has again set a good example for other local authorities in the state to emulate. The mayor (Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai) and the City Commission always plan ahead, and vigorously bid for funding for necessary projects within their areas of jurisdiction.”

According to a written reply from the Local Government Ministry, RM6.9 million had been allocated for a new drainage outlet for storm water discharge at Jalan Masjid, Jalan Market, Lebuh Java leading to Sungai Sarawak; and RM3.5 million approved for additional twin 1.5 metre diameter culvert and widening of the existing 1.5 metre V-shaped blockstone drain to 4 metre wide reinforced concrete drain at Green Road as part of a permanent solution.