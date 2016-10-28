Algebra, Asia’s fi rst syariah-compliant robo advisor, set to launch

KUCHING: Algebra, Asia’s fi rst syariah-compliant robo-advisor, will be launched this December by Farringdon Group Private Wealth Managers.

Open to investors from across the globe, with a minimum investment of US$200 per month, they will select funds from the Islamic Master Select Portfolio, a strategy with fi ve risk-weighted baskets.

Syariah-compliant refers to funds that follow basic Islamic principles.

For example, no stocks may derive income from gambling, alcohol, tobacco, pork products, adult entertainment or military equipment.

It also restricts the use of some mainstream fi nancial instruments such as debt-fi nancing, charging interest or the use of derivatives.

Although this shrinks the pool of investible stocks, current trends shows industry expansion with the recently announced Bursa Malaysia-Indonesia Stock Exchange Shariah stock trading link.

The robo-advisor will be operated by Farringdon Group, a private wealth and investment manager with an AUM of USD 170mn, established in Kuala Lumpur in 2007.

“Algebra brings together the sound investment principles of Shariah-compliant funds with the next generation of investment tools,” commented Stuart Yeomans, CEO Farringdon Group.

“We believe in bringing greater choice to the market, catering to untapped investor appetite.”

This is a size-able market opportunity; of the US$11.5 trillioln owned by the Muslim world, US$9.5 trillion is currently outside global Islamic fi nancial services.

However research from the Malaysia Islamic Financial Centre shows burgeoning appeal, with the global Islamic fund industry AUM of US$58 billion expected to reach US$77 billion by 2019.

Such investments are posting strong performance.

According to Bloomberg, the MSCI World Islamic Index has grown by 3.8 per cent in 2016 and is set to outperform its counterpart for the fi rst time in fi ve years.