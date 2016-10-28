Army exhibition among highlights of Bengoh Cultural Carnival

KUCHING: An army exhibition at Bengoh Cultural Carnival from Oct 28 to 30 is set to be a crowd puller.

According to the carnival’s committee chairman Rangen Jamang, Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw commander of 1st Division Infantry had confirmed their participation in the festival.

The army exhibition will showcase military hardware and assets, health screening and dental treatment.

The three-day carnival will be held at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme at Jalan Semadang-Bau, Off Jalan Puncak Borneo about 44km from here.

Rangen said apart from the army exhibition, various other activities would also be held starting with gong-beating and cultural dance competition in the evening of Oct 28 where 16 troupes would compete.

The next evening (Saturday) 10 beautiful maidens from five races, namely Bidayuh, Iban, Orang Ulu, Chinese and Malay will compete in the final of the Miss Bengoh Culture beauty contest.

A Bidayuh veteran singer Mike Rantai will also perform during the evening.

Rangen said the preliminary round of the ‘battle of the bands’ would take place from 9am to 3pm on Saturday whereby 13 groups would compete to book five spots in the finals to be held on Oct 30, starting 10am.

Traditional sports including blowpipe competition will also be held on Oct 29, as well as sales by various government and private agencies.

“The world’s famous ring ladies of Kampung Semban will also make their appearance during the festival,” said Rangen, adding that festival goers should take the opportunity to have their photographs taken with them by giving them some token.

Mundaw is expected to launch the army’s exhibition, followed by the launching ceremony of the festival by Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil at 11am on Saturday.