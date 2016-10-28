Childcare centres in a fix over implementation of minimum wage

KUCHING: Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali will discuss the implementation of the state’s minimum wage with the state cabinet with the view to assist in reducing the operation cost of nurseries in the state.

She said the set minimum wage of RM920 per month was quite onerous for nursery operators to pay the salary of their staff because their income was solely generated from fees charged to parents.

“I will discuss this matter with Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah before bringing it to the cabinet meeting.

“I hope the state government will come forward with the best solution to assist nursery operators as their service is crucial for the education and development of our children,” she said at Taska Qaseh Laila in Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here yesterday.

Sarawak Single Mothers’ Association (Pitsa) president Salmah Ibrahim and Taska Qaseh Laila chief supervisor Asyikin Abdullah were also present.

Hasidah added that the implementation of the minimum wage had caused nursery operators to be in a dilemma.

“No doubt the minimum wage is good because it helps the babysitters but for nurseries it can be a burden when the operators who cannot afford to pay their babysitters may have to close down and thus resulting in the babysitters being unemployed.

“On the other hand, if nursery operators were to increase their fees, it will burden the parents,” she said.

Meanwhile, Salmah hoped that the state government would be able to assist nurseries such as Taska Qaseh Laila in the form of grants to help lighten their burden.

“We are not objecting to the minimum wage set by the government but what I would like to point out is that nursery operators face the dilemma of whether to increase their fees to make ends meet, particularly in terms of their staff’s salary.

“If they increase the fees for instance, would the parents be able to afford it?

“They may want to switch nurseries and this in turn may backfire on the nursery which is dependent on fees paid by the parents to operate.”

Taska Qaseh Laila currently cares for 33 children aged 4 and below under 13 babysitters.

It charges RM410 per month for infants 12 months and below and RM370 per month for children 1 to 4.

During the visit Hasidah also gave the children some goodies much to their excitement.