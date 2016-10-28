Close ranks in demand for autonomy, S4S exhorts lawmakers

KUCHING: Sarawak 4 Sarawakians (S4S) is calling on all state assemblypersons from both sides of the divide to set aside their political differences and stand united in fighting for the return of the state’s autonomy.

The group asked for an end to party politicking and the establishment of a cross-party committee to drive the autonomy demand forward.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is DAP’s Lim Guan Eng who proposes it or PBB does. That is just cheap one-upmanship. We need a Sarawak solution and we need all Sarawakians to get behind it,” said S4S spokesperson Peter John Jaban in a press statement yesterday.

He exhorted all elected representatives, be they state assemblymen or MPs, to place the fight for autonomy above all, including party interests.

“On this matter, Sarawak must present a united front if it is ever to succeed. Therefore, there is now a renewed call for a cross-party committee to be set up to find a solution and then push the issue forward, so that the fight can continue to proceed no matter what the composition of the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) in years to come,” suggested Peter.

According to him, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has been taking the most decisive steps in terms of autonomy since the formation of Malaysia.

“As has recently been made plain, none of the MPs from Sarawak even debated, let alone voted against the amendment to the constitution in 1976. This rot has been growing for many years. And finally today, we have someone bringing up the issue.

“Has Adenan succeeded? Not yet. It is clear that the odds are stacked against us. A vote in the Federal Parliament, as suggested by (Kuching MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman) Chong Chieng Jien, is never likely to be a successful strategy, given the weighting of the house.

“But there are several avenues open to the state, both political and judicial. A resolution in the DUN is the right first step, but it cannot be the last. Once we have that resolution, then we can move on to Federal Court or other political pressure. Whatever way decided later on, we must all work together and not use the issue to score cheap political points,” Peter pointed out.

He thus called on the opposition politicians to set aside their differences, specifically on the issue of autonomy.

“There are so many other issues in Sarawak that they can raise – land rights issues, rural connectivity, the budget allocation, even the bus service – but autonomy should not be one of them. However, by the same token, the current government should recognise that there is a wealth of experience and expertise amongst the opposition ranks which boast a number of high profile lawyers.

“If we are to have any chance of success we must use every asset at our disposal. The best way to ensure support for any solution is to bring in all the stakeholders at the planning stage. Allow them (politicians of both divides) to air their views in a cross-party committee and develop a plan that all members can get behind.

“Only a spirit of collaboration and cooperation will ensure victory at this stage. Then we can stand together for the good of our own home state,” he stressed.

He said Sarawakians have demonstrated that they are behind the drive and have given Adenan a mandate to pursue the state’s autonomy.

“We must not take the pressure off. We must show the Federal Government that Sarawak will not take its cheap handouts any longer. We must also show our elected representatives that they will not continue with our support unless they work for us. Without the people, the elected representatives have no power and even worse, may go back to sleep as they have been for so many years,” Peter added.