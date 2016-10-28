‘Coming Home’ programme proposed for Bario

(From left) Dr Abdul Rahman, Sagah, Dr Rundi and Sjøtveit (right) are seen in traditional beaded vests presented by Gerawat (second right).

MIRI: A ‘Coming Home’ programme has been proposed to attract young people who have graduated to return to serve in Bario.

Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said this would enable the young people to transform their own village.

“Bario is a special place and (Telang Usan assemblyman) Dennis Ngau and I were in a discussion about this programme. What we are doing now is to benefit the future generations too, so we need them back to contribute to their own people,” he explained during a thanksgiving dinner at the Bario community hall on Tuesday to mark the launching of the Solar Hybrid Power Station.

Dr Rundi said projects such as the supply of clean water, a telecommunications centre and setting up of street lights by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in Bario will be completed soon.

Earlier, Dr Rundi pledged an RM15,000 grant for the Kampung Baru longhouse security and development committee.

Among those present at the dinner were Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Miri Resident Antonio Kathi Galis and Sarawak Energy Berhad Group CEO Datuk Torstein Dale Sjøtveit.