Don’t delay plan approval

KOTA KINABALU: Developers and consultants were yesterday reminded to follow the rules set when seeking approval for their development plans.

This will enable them to get speedy approval for their development plans, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman.

He also called on the local authorities not to delay approving development plans that have met the set procedures.

“I ask that the approvals to not be intentionally delayed,” he said.

Musa admitted that there have been complaints from developers and consultants concerning the delay in getting their development plans approved.

He said there were reasons for the delays in getting the approvals if requirements were met.

“Sometimes, the zone (for the development) is not suitable. For developments within the city, developers also must consider issues related to the road ratio and congestion, for example,” he said.

Unfortunately, some developers do not consider the regulations that have been set, hence the delay, he said.

“The DP applications must adhere to the set regulations for their speedy approval,” he reiterated.

Musa also said most developers were aware that NT titled lands cannot be commercially developed.

“Yet there were still many applications for DP for NT titled lands,” he said.

“It happens very often…but when the approval for the DP application gets delayed, it is made to look as if the local government has deliberately delayed in providing the approval,” he said.

“First, the NT land must be converted to CL or TL. Otherwise, the DP will not be approved.”

With regard to developments in the city itself, Musa explained that the approvals were given by the State Cabinet.

He urged developers and consultants to consider, among others, the appeal of their development before submitting their DP for approvals, particularly for developments taking place in the city.

“We do look at the feature of the building. So don’t simply do it. And don’t provide out of date (design) drawings,” he said.

Another issue that is considered of utmost importance is systematic development of the city and district, said Musa.

“Any developments taking place must be done in a systematic manner…this is very important for the city and for all districts in Sabah…we don’t want a ‘rojak’ (haphazard) town,” he said.

He added that it would be easier to manage a city and district that had been developed systematically rather than one that was ‘rojak’.

Also present at the event was Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Hajiji Haji Noor.