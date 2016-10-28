Eco World, GuocoLand set to hold 27 per cent stake in EWI’s IPO

KUALA LUMPUR: Eco World Development Group Bhd (Eco World) and Singapore listed property developer, GuocoLand Ltd, yesterday announced they would join forces to anchor Eco World International Bhd’s (EWI) upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The companies are each set to hold a 27 per cent stake.

Eco World chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin said EWI is scheduled to be listed on the main board of Bursa Malaysia by the first quarter 2017.

“EWI is targeting to raise more than RM2 billion from the listing to fund the development of four projects in the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia,” he told a media briefing here yesterday.

Liew said the IPO share price has not been fixed yet and would largely be determined by way of a book building process.

He added that prospective institutional and selected investors would be invited to bid for the IPO shares.

The proposed subscription of a 27 per cent stake each by Eco World and GuocoLand is to ensure that post listing, EWI had a minimum free float of at least 25 per cent, as stipulated under Bursa Malaysia’s listing requirement.

Liew, who also the Executive Vice Chairman of EWI holds 246.54 million shares in EWI, representing about 99.9 per cent of the unlisted entity.

Post listing, beside a 27 per cent stake each by Eco World and GuocoLand, 17 per cent of EWI’s enlarged capital would be under retail offering, and institutional offering (18.7 per cent), while Liew’s share would become 10.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, EWI President/chief executive officer Datuk Teow Leong Seng said the agreement entered yesterday between EWI and its major shareholders, provided greater clarity and a solid foundation to taking its business forward.

He highlighted that EWI’s projects in both the UK and Australia had all performed well.

“Initial concerns over the impact of the UK withdrawing from the European Union (Brexit) on residential property demand in London has largely abated.

“This is evident from the growth in sales EWI continues to experience post-Brexit referendum, with cumulative sales, including reserved units reaching 1.058 billion pounds as at October this year,” he added. — Bernama