Four killed in traffic accidents

BANJARMASIN,South Kalimantan: Traffic accident that occurred in the city of Banjarmasin during this week has resulted four deaths, Antaranews reported.

“It is true that there are four people died in traffic accidents in this city,” said Chief of Enforcement of Traffic Unit Iptu Eska here on Wednesday.

He said the four deaths occurred in four cases of traffic accidents, while the legal process continued.

First traffic accident occurred at Jalan Gubernur Subarjo on Tuesday (18/10), then at Jalan Ahmad Yani Km 5 on Wednesday (19/10), the next at Jalan S Parman on Saturday (22/10). While that recently occurred was at Jalan Veteran on Tuesday (25/10) night.

He said the victims who died in between two passengers and two riders.

“The accident happened during October 2016, the average because of the rider were not careful when riding motorbike,” he said in the workspace.

Cases of accidents that occurred in the month of October 2016 was still running and processed in accordance with applicable laws.

Banjarmasin Traffic Police appealed to all motorists to adhere to traffic rules, especially for the safety of themselves.

Additionally before each ride must pay attention to whether the vehicle is roadworthy or not and do not drive a motor vehicle when drowsy and avoid taking drugs and booze, said Eska.