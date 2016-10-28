Hotel donates groceries to 45 low-income families

Ferguson (third left) handing over the hotel’s donation of basic necessities to a recipient, witnessed by Wong (second left) and MPHS Social Recreational Club members.

KUCHING: Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) management and staff recently donated groceries to 45 low-income families at Sungai Apong Wet Market as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The event was organised in collaboration with Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP) which assisted in gathering families together to receive their gifts.

“At Merdeka Palace we are building a service culture around the idea of giving our best in everything we do, and our tagline ‘Giving is Living’ exemplifies this idea.

“Helping low income families is one way for the hotel to give back to society,” said MPHS hotel manager Mark Ferguson in a statement yesterday.

He thanked hotel guests who had donated cash through the Sponsor-A-Meal programme. MPHS is the first hotel in the country to implement this charitable cause.

“Guests who checked in at Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites can purchase a voucher at a minimum of RM10 and the hotel will top up with another RM10 for each voucher purchased to make up a total of RM20 to sponsor the needy,” he said.

“We believe that giving is a way of living; giving back to the community is a big part of living a meaningful life.”

Meanwhile, SKUP chairman Kapitan Peter Wong Hung Huang thanked the hotel and its staff for giving to those in need.

For further enquiries on MPHS’ Sponsor-A-Meal programme, call 082-258000 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sponsorameal.