Karim counting on major international wushu meet here

Allen receives the grant from Karim (fourth right) while (from left) Chia, Bong, Chong, James Ting, Ting and William Kong look on.

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is hoping that the Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) can organise an international competition in the state.

“The government would like to see the state wushu association bring in an international wushu championship,” said Karim after receiving a courtesy call from the WFS delegation at his office at the Housing Development Commission at Wisma Sultan Tengah yesterday.

The delegation led by president Allen Wong included deputy president James Ting, vice president Bong Chong Jan, secretary William Kong, treasurer TH Ting and committee member Jimmy Chong. Also present was Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) coordinator for wushu Thomas Chia.

Karim, who is also Assistant Housing Minister, said the government is striving towards bringing in more international competitions in a move to not only maximise the use of the state’s sports facilities after Sukma XVIII but also for the development of sports here.

“We are bringing in the Malaysian badminton Masters to Sibu next January and we hope to also see wushu and other sports doing the same,” he said.

Karim also told the WFS officials that the state government will support the funding for the organising of the international competitions.

He granted a fund of RM10,000 to WFS for its activities, among which are staging the Sarawak Wushu Championship in Sibu in December and sending a team to the Kementerian Pelajaran Malaysia (KPM) Wushu Championship in Penang next month.

WFS also briefed Karim on matters including the application for a piece of land to build its wushu centre, an appeal for a bigger grant from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity for the next year’s funding.

“We had a pleasant and fruitful meeting with Karim today and Sarawak is blessed to have such a committed Assistant Youth and Sports Minister who is so concerned about sports in the state,” said Allen Wong.

“Sarawak would be very well off if we can have more such committed and dedicated ministers and assistant ministers,” he added.

Allen also extended an invitation to Karim for the flag presentation for the state team to the KPM meet.