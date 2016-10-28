Lorong Permata 4 residents want MBKS to resolve longstanding drainage problems

Mok pointing to a boundary wall that is showing signs that it will be collapsing soon

KUCHING: The residents of Lorong Permata 4 at Jalan Permata here are calling on Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to look into the drainage problems that have been affecting them over the past five years.

According to PKR Stampin branch deputy youth chief Jeffery Mok who represented the residents, the wall of common drains along the houses were showing signs of crack.

“This caused the water in the drain to disperse into the ground, washing off the soil and causing the foundation of the houses to be badly damaged due to soil erosion. The residents have been

facing this problem for the past five years,” Mok told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the residents had previously forwarded their complaints to MBKS but no action had been taken thus far.

Mok, who is also a personal assistant to Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said before this, the residents had engaged a few independent contractors to repair the cracks but the problem persisted.

“The boundary wall of a complainant’s house is badly affected. There are cracks everywhere along the boundary wall and it is showing signs that the wall will be collapsing soon. There are also many cracks in the complainant’s house.”

Mok said the soil erosion below the footpath was also causing it to be badly damaged.

“This can cause great danger and inconvenience to the residents. The sinking of the whole area also distorts the cable poles.”

Mok said the residents were seeking MBKS’ assistance to investigate the situation and look into the possibility of reconstructing the drain and drainage system.