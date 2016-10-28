Ministry studies proposal requiring disabled to be appointed as council members

THE Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is studying the proposal making it compulsory for people with disabilities to be appointed as council members of Local Authorities (PBT).

Its deputy minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said it was to give opportunity for them to raise various issues, especially on their needs in a particular PBT.

“This matter has been implemented by local authorities in Melaka and Penang,” she said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (BN-Sabak Bernam) on the proposal to appoint the disabled group to the PBT at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here yesterday.

Meanwhile she said a total of 389,417 people with disabilities registered under the Welfare Department up to June comprising 103,671 children under aged 18 year and 285,746 adults and senior citizens.

He said the ministry also hoped facilities in old buildings would be upgraded to facilitate the disabled.

“We have no problem with access to new buildings being built because these must comply to the law prescribed. But for old buildings, we urged the building owners to upgrade the facilities for the disabled and also public,” she said. — Bernama