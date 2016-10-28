Miri Magistrate Court rejects remand for suspects in Balingian murder, all 9 released

KUCHING: The nine key suspects in the Sg Arip, Balingian murder who surrendered to the police have been released by the Miri Magistrate Court after it rejected an application for them to be remanded.

In a press statement, State CID chief Dev Kumar expressed his disappointment with the decision, saying that the remand was necessary as time was needed for the investigation team to escort the suspects to Mukah for questioning.

“These nine suspects from Miri are key to unravelling what actually transpired at the blockade,” Dev said in the statement.

On Oct 24, a group of men attempted to force their way through a barricade at the entrance of an oil palm plantation and caused the death of Fabian Janti Lebau, 26.

The deceased was found by the police lying face-down on the ground with a machete in one hand.

The blockade was said to have been erected since Oct 4 following demands by some villagers from longhouses in the area for more compensation from the company which owns the plantation.

“We have 22 suspects currently in custody and are rushing for time to record their statements, conduct identification parades and seize more exhibits relating to the case.

“Unfortunately, the Miri Magistrate Court rejected our application for remand and released the nine suspects.

“This is the second time this year the Miri Magistrate Court has rejected our request for remand in a case of public interest – the first was during the Bill Kayong murder investigation,” Dev explained.