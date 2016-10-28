Miri to host Korean Festival

MIRI: A Korean Festival will be held here in January as part of efforts to promote the resort city as a tourism destination.

Some 3,000 to 5,000 festival-goers are expected for the event organised by MK Tour & Leisure – a Korean tour agent based in Sabah and LOUDers Entertainment from Korea.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting told a press conference on Wednesday that the festival will not only showcase Korean culture, but will also attract visitors to Miri.

“Promoting tourism was one of my election manifesto, and this festival is one of the many ways we are fulfilling the manifesto,” he said, adding that the festival will also showcase Miri as a great destination for large events.

Meanwhile, MK Tour & Leisure executive director Terry Kim Tae Kyuu said the actual festival date has yet to be fixed.

“We are still in the process of deciding the date, but it will be some time in early January, before the Chinese New Year.

“We have also scouted for the best venue and once all these are finalised, we will let the public know, and we will also start selling the tickets,” he said, adding the Miri Indoor Stadium is potentially a good venue.

He said tickets will not be more than RM100 each and part of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

He added that the first Korean Festival was held in Kuching last year.

“Proceeds from our festival last year were also given to charity, because we want to send a message that while we enjoy, we should also do something for the less fortunate,” he said.

LOUDers team manager Scott Yeon Jung Ho said the festival will also feature K-Pop.

“There will be a fusion of modern and traditional music as well as K-Pop because we know K-Pop is also very popular and well-liked in Miri,” he said, adding that the company is in the process of scouting for Korean entertainers.

Also present were Seaquest Water Sports Master manager Derek Wong De Jon, LOUDers managing director Seong Seung Yong and Sarawak United People’s Party member Leonard Fong.