Australian tourist Andrew Gaskell, 25, who was last heard from on Oct 20, when he told his friend, teacher Kalang Baling, that he would visit Mulu National Park. Kalang filed a police report at the Miri Central Police Station yesterday as Gaskell could not be contacted since then. Mulu police conducted a search for the missing Australian but as of press time could not locate him.

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.