Movie ‘Find the Way Home’ in the works

MIRI: A local production house, Hidden Anniemation Sdn Bhd, wants to show the prevailing racial harmony in Sarawak through the making of a movie called ‘Find the Way Home’ (Mencari Jalan Pulang).

Its director Annie Goh said the multilingual comedy-based movie would also showcase the beauty and cultural uniqueness of the people in Sarawak.

“The main characters in the movie will be played by popular actors and actresses. As this is a Sarawakian movie we will also give young and talented people in the state an opportunity to act in the movie,” she said when met at Meritz Hotel recently.

Goh, who is also the producer, said the movie, supported by Mediacorp Singapore’s senior artistes, welcomed financial sponsorship for making the movie.

“We are lacking in financial support and looking forward to sponsorship to ensure the smooth running of the movie production.”

She added they would start to audition for the cast next month including roles reserved for local talented Sarawakians.

The movie, written by Gani Putit and Julie Tan, tells about a group of youngsters on a camping trip in the jungle who suddenly found themselves trapped in a different world in the 80s.

“We will show the audience the storyline in different background setting by showing the development progress of Sarawak from 1980s until now, such as the people’s lifestyle and infrastructure among many others.

“We will also insert several cultural elements such as the Malay martial arts of silat in the movie,” Goh said.