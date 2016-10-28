Need to improve quality of toilets in coffee shops — Chan

KUCHING: The quality of toilets in coffee shops in Kuching city has to be improved, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan.

He pointed out this required not only changing attitudes towards toilets, but also for MBKS to review the current guidelines on the design and maintenance of public toilets to encourage coffee shop owners to upgrade the toilets in their premises.

“Being a people’s council, we will consult the coffee shop associations, the public who are customers as well as the Quality Restroom Association Malaysia (QRAM) in the formulation of a toilet upgrading programme.

“The council (MBKS) has conducted a health talk with food shop operators on Oct 6 by a speaker from QRAM on the importance of cleanliness and toilet etiquette,” he said at the opening of the 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo 2016 at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, officiated at the opening ceremony.

Chan also said MBKS has been continuously upgrading toilets in parks and markets for public benefit and convenience.

He pointed out that the ongoing programme to upgrade MBKS public toilets include incorporating design features such as landscaping, ample natural lighting and ventilation in the open design concept.

“Toilets in parks and other public buildings will also take a new look, as new design concepts are applied during the upgrading efforts,” he said.

He believed the 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo 2016 would certainly highlight the importance of better toilet design and maintenance.

“With the goal of ‘Happy Toilet, Healthy City’, the distinguished moderators, speakers and panellists will challenge the way we look at toilets and sanitation systems. Our government and MBKS want very much to create toilet awareness through this conference,” said Chan.

Some 830 participants – 35 per cent from the government, 28 per cent from institutions of higher learning, 15 per cent from NGOs, eight per cent from corporate companies and 14 per cent from other bodies – took part in the summit.