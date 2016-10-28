NSOF to act against terrorist threats – PM

Najib (second left) visits an exhibiton booth after launching the National Special Operations Force at Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi. Also present are Hishammuddin (centre) and Zulkifeli Mohd Zin (right). — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday launched the National Special Operations Force (NSOF), which serves as a permanent team to act swiftly against terrorist threats.

NSOF comprises of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Its establishment is part of national security initiatives under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS).

A Ministry of Defence statement said the NSOF operations depend on the types of threats against the interests and security of the country.

“NSOF acts as a quick reaction force to curb terrorism in the early stages. The land, air and maritime units will be mobilised as the early group and will confront, fight and eliminate the threats.

“The support group will help if needed. Once the threat has been eliminated, NSOF will hand over the operation to security forces,” said the statement.

New posts will be created once the team starts to operate.

For a start, all NSOF personnel are seconded from the ATM, PDRM and MMEA.

The first group will serve for at least three years while the next group will serve for at least two years.

The main task of NSOF is to eliminate all forms of terrorism on land, air or in the water and to be always prepared to react quickly against threats.

Team members will continue Force Integration Training (FIT) to enhance their skills to deal with critical situations and prepare contingency plans for threats to national security and perform other duties as directed.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein,

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Attorney-General, Tan Sri Mohamad Apandi Ali and Armed Forces chief, Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin. — Bernama