Pap smear screening campaign tomorrow

SIBU: Sarawak Family Planning Association is holding a pap smear screening campaign tomorrow (Oct 29) on the second floor of its premises located at 8F, Kampung Dato Road.

The screening will be from 7.30am to noon.

Customers need only pay RM10 for the screening with complimentary manual for breast examination, check for high blood pressure and BMI measurement.

Customers can get special discounts on blood screening packages: RM40 (normally RM48) for BP 50, RM80 (normally RM88) for BP100 and RM120 (normally RM130) for BP180.

