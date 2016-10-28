Police deny Malaysian detained in Philippines a bomb expert

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that the Malaysian man detained by the Philippine authorities is a bomb expert.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, however, said police were still waiting for a complete report from the Philippine authorities on the detention of the man known as Ahmad Tarmizi Mohamad Sayuti, in his 30s, who is from Kelantan.

“From our investigation, he is not a bomb expert … we will investigate his reason for going there (the Philippines).

“Perhaps he went there to propagate Islam or to seek further knowledge. We are still waiting for the full report from the Philippine authorities,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters yesterday.

He said police had not yet determined if Ahmad Tarmizi, who was detained in Maluso, Philippines about three weeks ago was a member of a militant group.

“I cannot confirm if he is militant or not, until I get the full report from the Philippines,” Khalid said.

The Philippine media had reported that a Malaysian was arrested at the town of Maluso, in the island province of Basilan in the Sulu Archipelago, while trying to slip back into Malaysia, and is now being detained by the Philippine authorities. — Bernama