Proposal to replace UPSR with school-based assessment

KUALA NERANG: The proposal to replace the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) with school-based assessment (PBS) will ensure students’ psychomotor and development are not affected by the stress of striving for excellent results in the examination.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said at present the examination results are seen as a measuring stick for a school’s achievement.

This has caused stress to the students as they feel that they have to get many grade As in the examination.

“From the psychomotor and development aspects, the students are very stressed because the teachers demand 5As, the parents want 5As, and they send the children for tuition day and night…so we have to change somewhat.

“Now, you do not just look at the exam results but at the student’s actual achievement, if possible, the exam will be retained, but it does not represent everything…,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over the new Kariah Pulau Kijang mosque in Kuala Nerang, here yesterday.

He said among the methods which could be used was equal assessment of 50 percent for the exam and academic achievements and another 50 per cent for assessment of the student’s discipline, attendance, co-curricular and sports activities. — Bernama