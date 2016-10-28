Raghad launches breast cancer awareness campaign at SGH

Raghad (third right) presents a goody bag to a breast cancer patient at SGH’s female surgical ward. — Photo by Penerangan

KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib officiated at the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign and launching of Amanita Services (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

During the ceremony, Raghad was briefed on breast cancer awareness by SGH general surgeon Rokayah Julaihi and on Amanita’s services and products offered by Amanita chairperson Datin Etty Zainab Ibrahim, according to a press release.

She also took the opportunity to visit the hospital’s female surgical ward as well as an exhibition held in conjunction with the campaign.

Also present were state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim and SGH head of General Surgery Department Dr Nik Azim Nik Abdullah.

Raghad as well as many of those present dressed in pink and wore pink ribbons to express moral support for women with breast cancer.

Pink ribbons have been adopted internationally as a symbol of breast cancer awareness.

The month of October is celebrated all over the world as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.