Rundi: We’ll reclaim state’s rights our way

KUCHING: Sarawak Barisan National (BN) will reclaim the state’s rights in a lawful and responsible manner without offending the federal government.

State BN secretary-general Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said Sarawak BN will achieve this in its own way, with or without the support of the opposition.

“We in BN, all this while, do things our own way. And as far as the issue of reclaiming the state’s rights is concerned, we have our way without offending the federal government.

“We will argue legally based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and in our process of reclaiming the state’s rights, we do not include the idea of cessation,” Dr Rundi told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was responding to the call made by Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) to all state assemblymen from both sides of the political divide to set aside their differences to stand united in the fight to regain state autonomy.

In a press statement yesterday, S4S spokesperson Peter John Jaban asked for an end to party politicking over the autonomy issue and the establishment of a bi-partisan committee to drive it forward.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is DAP’s (Democratic Action Party secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng who proposes it or PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) does. That is just cheap one-upmanship. We need a Sarawak solution and we need all Sarawakians to get behind it,” said Peter John.

He believed that all elected representatives, be they state assemblymen or Members of Parliament, must place the fight for state autonomy above all else, including party interests.

While S4S is advocating for Sarawak’s independence, Dr Rundi did not hesitate to point out that state BN did not share the same cause of seeking the state’s independence though both shared the same vision of reclaiming state autonomy.

Dr Rundi who is also Minister of Public Utilities said the purpose of the Sarawak government in championing the restoration of state autonomy is to have the power to monitor projects to expedite the state’s development.

“We want our rights to be given back to us because we want the power to monitor all the development projects so that we can fast-track the state’s development as soon as possible,” Rundi explained.

He said the state BN will proceed with the tabling of the bill to regain state autonomy with or without the support of the opposition including S4S.

“If they (the opposition) support us, it is good. If they don’t, we will still do it in our own way,” said Dr Rundi.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had recently stated that the state BN will table a motion to reclaim the state’s rights during the upcoming state assembly sitting which is scheduled for Nov 21-30.

Adenan said the motion would specifically focus on the need for the federal government to observe Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the MA63, the Inter-Governmental Committee Report and the Cobbold Commission Report 1962.

MA63 states that Sarawak came together with Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to form the Federation of Malaysia as a partner and not as one of the 13 states.

However, over the course of time, many of Sarawak’s rights have been eroded. The tabling of the bill will seek to rectify this and restore the rights of Sarawak based on the Agreement and the supporting reports.