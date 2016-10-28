Latest News Sarawak 

Search on for missing Australian at Mulu National Park

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
Photo from Gaskell’s Facebook profile.
Members of the SAR team prepare to commence the search.

MIRI: The search for missing Australian, Andrew Gaskell, 26, has begun this morning (Oct 28).

According to Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team which consists of personnel from the Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Marudi police and Mulu National rangers have converged at Mulu National Park to help locate Gaskell.

“A briefing session was held last night (Thursday),” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Gabriel will be flying to Mulu this morning.

He also added that one of Andrew’s best friends from Australia is scheduled to fly to Mulu today.

Meanwhile, Marudi fire chief, Zulbada Alior, disclosed when contacted earlier on that four of his personnel have been sent to the national park.

“They have arrived on Thursday evening at around 5.45pm by boat after a four-hour journey,” he said.

The search radius will span a total of 9km.

