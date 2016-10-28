State to take precautionary safety measures at SGH

KUCHING: The state will take precautionary measures in terms of safety at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the Health Department is constantly on alert regarding facilities available at the hospital.

“We are now on alert to ensure that whatever facilities we have such as oxygen outlet and electric points are in good condition. We are also ensuring that these facilities are constantly monitored so as to avoid any incidents even if they are small,” he told reporters after officiating at the Mambong state constituency and Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency Community Development Department (Kemas) Kindergarten and Preschool Convocation Ceremony yesterday.

He said other agencies have also been advised to take precautionary measures.

“Today (yesterday) we are also holding a safety and emergency exercise at the Kuching International Airport, which is also co-organised by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

“This will help us in achieving our mission to ensure that regulations are complied with and also to ensure that staff or anybody are always on alert when facing high-risk situations,” he said.

Dr Jerip said the Health Department would also look into all facilities, specifically those at intensive care units and surgical wards.

On the cost of upgrading works for the hospital’s facilities, he said this would depend on the budget allocation from the ministry.

“We submit a budget proposal every year and we know that the ministry will not give the full amount.

“Therefore, we will implement the upgrading work of the hospital’s facilities based on the budget given,” he said.