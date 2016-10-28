Tabling of motion on state’s rights very significant — See

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How regards the motion that will be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month on reclaiming Sarawak’s rights as very significant, as it will be sending a strong message to the federal government.

He said he was very happy that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had announced that the state government would be tabling the motion.

Earlier, Ba Kelalan assemblyman and state PKR chairman Baru Bian had announced that he would be tabling a motion to propose for the state to make a stand to reverse the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution in 1976 that downgraded Sarawak to a mere state.

“Let’s wait and see because we don’t know what is the content of the (state government’s motion). Of course, if it concerns the integrity of the territory, rights of Sarawak in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), to implement the promises under the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report and the Cobbold Commission recommendations, we will give full support to them,” See told a press conference here yesterday.

Additionally, he said the motion ought to show the extent of the state’s commitment to defend its rights and integrity, spelling out the measures and follow-up actions to be taken by the state government to realise all the commitments.

According to See, the amendment of Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution in 1976 had breached the MA63, as it could not be done without the involvement of all those who signed the MA63.

“The Malaysia Agreement is an international agreement. You cannot by a party unilaterally amend it without the involvement of all those who agreed to it. That is why we said it is null and void. It is an international document and not a national document for Malaysia.”

When asked if the government and opposition would form a committee to discuss the drafting of the motion, See said it would be ideal to do so, but immaterial.

“This is the reason why even though BN announced that they are putting in a motion, we will still continue to file in our motion. Then of course, whatever is there or lacking, it can be raised during the debate on the motion.”

He opined that if the DUN could reach another unanimous resolution to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution and if the federal government did nothing, then Adenan and the state government should really rethink whether they should continue to support the present federal government.

See pointed out that there were few ways that Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution could be amended.

“If there is a strong motion from the state, that will compel the federal government to put in a Bill to amend the constitution. If there is no such Bill proposed, then of course, any of the MPs from wherever can put in a Private Member’s motion to amend the Federal Constitution.”

Meanwhile, in commenting on the recent reports of disputes between a plantation company and native customary rights land owners, which resulted in a head-on clash between the land owners and thugs allegedly hired by the company, See said he understood that the field force and police personnel had already been deployed to maintain security in the area.

“There were a lot of complaints that there were outsiders who were in the area. There were a few four-wheel-drive (4WD) twin-cabins which are not local. They (villagers) were talking about seven or eight of them in the area at night. Even though they (thugs) did not go into the villages, the villagers were worried that these might be the people who are related to the group that are employed by the company.

“I think the presence of the enforcement agencies is important because the security of the people is essential. Yesterday (Wednesday), most of the children from the villages there did not go to school because they were worried about leaving their villages.”

See also urged the police to investigate the allegation by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing that companies were employing thugs to threaten villagers.

“If it is found that the allegation is true, I agree with Masing that their licence should be suspended or even revoked. This should be applied everywhere in the state.”

Present during the press conference were PKR women national vice president Voon Shiak Ni and See’s personal assistant Jeffery Mok.