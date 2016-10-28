Sarawak 

Take note of road closure

MIRI: The Public Works Department here has announced that the road median at KM930+300, Pujut/Lutong road (in front of Petronas) will be closed effective Nov 1.

The road median’s opening currently serves as a waiting lane for motorists coming from Pujut 7 to enter Pujut 8 junction.

The closure of this opening is made after much deliberation on safety during the Standing Committee for City Infrastructure meeting at Miri City Council premises recently, which was attended by its mayor Adam Yii, councillors, and officers from JKR, police and other relevant agencies.

