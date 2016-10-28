TYT confers JBK award on Miri Sikh association chief

KUCHING: Sikh Association Miri chief Narmal Singh was conferred the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK) award by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on Wednesday.

Narmal who has served as a councillor in Miri for over 22 years is also a local leader of Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) .

When met yesterday, he said he was thankful to former Teras president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom for recommending him for the award.

“It is indeed an honour for me to receive this award and I dedicate it to all members of the Sikh community in Miri in particular and Sarawak in general, who have always supported me in my duties and responsibilities as the president of Sikh Association Miri. It humbles me and I will continue to serve the Sikh community as well as support and serve the state government in whatever way possible,” Narmal said.

He pointed out that the Sikh community has always supported the BN state government.

“Being conferred this JBK award is a recognition of the Sikhs’ contributions towards state and goverment,” he stressed.