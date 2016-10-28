Ulu Sg Arip murder solved with arrest of main suspect

A shotgun found in a bush was believed to be the murder weapon.

KUCHING: The police have classified the murder of a man at an oil palm plantation in Ulu Sungai Arip, Balingian, Mukah on Monday as solved following the arrest of the main suspect at about 2.30pm yesterday.

In a press statement issued here yesterday, state police commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the 54-year-old suspect was picked from a longhouse in Sungai Arip by Crime Investigation Department team (D9) from state police headquarters and Mukah D9. He said the suspect also led the police team to a place to recover a shotgun from a bush.

“The weapon is believed to have been used to shoot the victim on Oct 24,” he said.

Mazlan also said that at 12.30pm yesterday, nine men aged between 18 and 45 years old surrendered to the police in Miri. Four of them were among the suspects published in the media. All of them are held in police custody and will be brought to Mukah for further questioning.

“Twenty-two persons have been detained in connection with the case, including 10 residents of a longhouse and 12 persons from Miri,” Mazlan said.

He congratulated state CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar for their fast action and classified the case as solved in three days.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar in his twitter account congratulated Sarawak police for the operation which solved the case. About 6pm on Monday, a group of men attempted to crash a barricade at the entrance of an oil palm plantation and causing the death of Fabian Janti Lebau, 26.

The deceased was found by the police lying face-down on the ground with a machete in one hand.

The blockade was said to have been erected since Oct 4 following demands by some villagers from longhouses along the stretch of the road for more compensation from the company which owns the plantation.