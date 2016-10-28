Youths asked to say ‘No’ to sex during schooling years

Fatimah takes a photo with some of the students who attended the seminar.

KAPIT: Youths in the state have been asked to abstain from sex during their schooling years.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah stressed this is vital to prevent widespread teen pregnancies in the state – the second highest nationwide after Sabah.

“We have to take a very serious stand and make a concerted effort to reduce teenage pregnancies in Sarawak. Now why? Because we know teenage pregnancy has many issues related to it. In terms of education, very often we find that they stop schooling and in terms of marriage, in 2016, 53 per cent were not married,” she said when officiating at the ‘Kapit Youth Love Yourself Seminar’ yesterday.

Fatimah pointed out that these young mothers, often ranging in age from 10 to 17, should be in school. “When they stop schooling, we also found that it would affect their future because number one they are young. They come from, very often, low income families. We are concerned the circle of poverty will continue. Their parents are poor and they will be poor because number one they stopped schooling, which is universally recognised as the tool to break away from poverty,” she explained.

She said the seminar aimed to empower students with the knowledge that they are responsible for their own futures.

“We hope they would think twice before having sex. They must be aware of risk behaviours to prevent teenage pregnancy. Creating awareness will reduce teenage pregnancies and reduce teenage marriages as well,” she stressed. Fatimah pointed out that teen marriages often end up in divorce.

“The marriage does not last because they were still young. They were not prepared, financially not prepared, emotionally not prepared, mentally, spiritually. In actual fact they were not ready for the pregnancy, they were not prepared. It is like a child looking after another child.

“They do not know what to do. How to be mother? The feeling of responsibility at that age to take care of a baby when they themselves are only children. They are not prepared – emotionally, biologically, spiritually, mentally, health etc not ready to be mothers. It is like a children holding another child. So we want to reduce teenage pregnancy, teenage marriage. We are going to take a stand,” she added.

Some 350 students aged 13 to 17 attended the seminar along with representatives from non-governmental organisations, civil servants and community leaders.