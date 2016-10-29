‘245 accidents at Miri-Airport road in 8 months too high’

Lee helps a motorcyclist put on a helmet.

MIRI: A total of 245 accidents were reported to have happened at Miri-Airport road in the first eight months of this year.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin in revealing this yesterday said the figure was extremely high.

Statistics released by traffic police shows that three people died in the same period this year, and four in 2015.

“The attitude of road users on safety needs to change. Road safety campaigns are regularly held but the number of road accidents is still high.

“Accidents are avoidable and the main contributing factor is the road users themselves.

They must be reminded repeatedly on the importance of road safety,” he told reporters after launching High Performance Team (HPT) Road Safety campaign at Taman Awam Miri, yesterday.

The HPT Road Safety campaign, a collaboration between 11 state and federal agencies was led by the state Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation aimed at raising road safety awareness among road users, especially motorcyclists.

Lee, who is also deputy chairman of State Road Safety Council, said the HPT Road Safety campaign was an initiative that was started in 2015 and focused on four selected roads in Sarawak which were Miri-Airport road, Bintulu-Kidurong road, Matang road in Kuching and Bakun road.

These roads are identified based on the high rate of accidents compared to other roads in the state, highest road users and high road maintenance (for Bakun road).

According to Lee, the usage of seatbelts and helmets was still being neglected by many roadusers in Sarawak and most (roadusers) were still ignorant about the importance of safety on the road.

“The summons for those not wearing seatbelts (front and back seats) is RM300 which has been implemented since 2009 and yet most people do not observe this,” Lee said, adding this campaign was a continuity of other programmes conducted by Sarawak Road Safety Council.

The campaign yesterday also focused on safe helmet exchange programme, giving advice to road users and installation of Visibility Enhancement Material (VEM) stickers on the back of motorcycles.

Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, director of Sarawak Road Safety Department Davina Agnes Enteli, head of Road Transport Department here Nurul Fairezzah Safri and police traffic investigating officer G Visvanathan were also present.