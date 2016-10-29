Airline staff given sneak preview of IT transformation

Two MASwings staff strike a pose in front of the Technovation Day banner.

KUCHING: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) staff members in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching were given a sneak peek on the new journey being embarked by national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) during two separate “Technovation Day” events held recently.

These events in Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday (Oct 25) and Kuching on Thursday (Oct 27) were held as part of the national carrier’s IT Division initiative to create awareness among MAG staff on the current and upcoming technology transformation throughout the airline business.

The event in Kota Kinabalu was held at the Malaysia Airlines and MASwings administration building whereas the one in Kuching took place at the Kuching International Airport.

MASwings’ acting chief executive officer Aminuddin Zakaria played host and attended both events.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad chief Information officer Tan Kok Meng and Kuching International Airport (KIA) senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim, were among others who attended the event in Kuching including representatives from Malaysia Aviation Groups and Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

In a statement issued yesterday, MAG said the motivation behind Technovation Day events held in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching were to showcase the company’s IT strategy and roadmap.

“In enhancing the efficiency of airline operations, technological advancement is the biggest driving factor. IT solutions are known to be a key factor in reducing cost, create better connectivity and enhance passengers’ travel experience.

“Technovation Day is a platform for Malaysia Airlines IT Division to launch and create awareness of its technology transformation initiatives namely Office 365,

Data Centre, IDMS, ESM, Network/Security, CYOD, PSS Project, Innovation Lab and Hackathon especially towards the airline staff and business partners,” it said.

It explained there were four other IT partners namely Software One, Tata Consultancy Services, Getronics and SAS which participated at these events, taking the opportunity to provide knowledge sharing presentations on various topics such as ‘A Digital Tomorrow’, ‘Tips & Tricks on Office 365’ and ‘Awareness Campaign by GTN’ as part of the preparation to the technological transformation.

Apart from that, these IT partners also showcased the latest technologies in the industry by opening up booths, where they educate the audience and entertain to queries from the audience.

“Malaysia Airlines Berhad IT division is hoping that these events will provide an eye opener to all MAG staff on the new journey being embarked by the National Airline,” it said.