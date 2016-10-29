Bersih organisers deliberately disregard rules to gain attention — IGP

MELAKA: The organisers of Bersih 5.0 deliberately do not follow the rules under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 because they want to attract world attention, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said this way, the organisers want to show the world that the local authorities here are supposedly restricting the rights of the people to speech and assembly.

“My advice is to follow the rules under the Act, why is that so difficult. They like it if we use the FRU (Federal Reserve Unit) to bring out the water cannons, they like it that way.

“Our country has laws, it is not a ‘cowboy’ state … if they (the organisers) stick to their decision to break the law, then be ready to face the consequences,” he told a press conference held here yesterday.

Earlier, he had launched the Royal Malaysia Police’s Innovation Day 2016 celebrations which was also attended by Melaka police chief Datuk Ramli Din.

The celebrations were held with the cooperation of various agencies including the Melaka state government, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

They are held each year as a show of appreciation and acknowledgement of police staff and members of the public who have successfully translated ideas and creativity to produce innovations which have a big impact on the development of the organisation.

Khalid said the Bersih organisers should follow the proper channels before organising any gathering such as by applying and getting a permit to use the location of their choice.

“The law requires that notice be submitted 10 days before the event is held, and permission must be obtained from the owner of the venue, if not there are many other places to hold the event other than Kuala Lumpur. So just obey the regulations, what is so difficult about that,” he asked.

Asked to comment on former ministers and members of parliament who allegedly divulged government secrets in Parliament recently, he urged all parties including civil servants to be careful before making any statement.

“Sometimes they use Parliament as an excuse for saying anything, but when it involves government secrets, we have to be careful because there are many implications, when government secrets are disclosed, it could threaten national security and the economy.

“I want to advise government staff either those who are still working or have left the service, to be very careful and responsible about whatever statements they make because if they disclose government secrets, action will be taken (against them),” he said.

Commenting on the case of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer who was alleged to have assaulted his wife in Johor, he said police were investigating the matter.

A video clip of the assault incident has gone viral on social media.

“So far, we have received three reports against him and found him to be involved in drugs, we are now tracking him now to detain him,” he said. — Bernama