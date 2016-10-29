Bill Kayong murder: Request to extradite ‘Datuk’ faces setback

MIRI: The request by the family of the late Bill Kayong, the PKR activist who was shot dead near E-mart in Permyjaya here on June 21 this year, seems to face a stumbling block.

According to Counsel Abun Sui, who is holding a watching brief for Kayong’s family, outside the court, he has had received a reply from the Australian High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur to his enquiry on the whereabouts and citizenship of businessman Datuk Lee Chee Kiang.

The letter addressed to Abun Sui Anyit and Co Advocates and signed by Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Rod Smith, stated that it was unable to furnish details requested by the former, in adherence to the Australian Privacy Act 1988.

“The family (of Bill Kayong) had asked me to write and request to the Australian Embassy to extradite Lee for the trial. We are still hoping that the suspect could be arrested for trial here with government-to-government cooperation; or (through) Malaysia police-Interpol joint efforts,” Abun told reporters here yesterday.

Lee is believed to be the mastermind behind the June 21 shooting. It is reported that he has been in Australia since June 23 this year.

Earlier, the magistrates’ court fixed this Nov 15 for the re-mention of the case involving three accused charged with murdering Bill Kayong.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa granted this after deputy public prosecutor Wan Mohd Izzat Wan Abdullah informed the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed, pending consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to transfer the case to the High Court.

Adding on, Wan Mohd Izzat said his side was ready with evidence and reports to proceed, with the last evidence being a chemist’s report obtained on Oct 26.

The three accused – Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 29, Lie Chang Loong, 39, and Chin Wui Chung, 50 – were present at the courtroom yesterday. They indicated that they understood about the case re-mention when informed by the court interpreter.

Fitri, a bouncer, was charged on July 15 with murdering Kayong at a traffic intersection near E-Mart along Jalan Miri-Bintulu at 8.20am on June 21. If convicted, he faces the mandatory death sentence under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Lie, pub owner, was also charged on July 15 with abetting Mohamad Fitri – together with Chin, who was charged on Aug 29, and Lee (still at large) under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.