Bong wins gold for ‘Best Score’ at NYC Indie Film Awards in US

Andrew Bong

KUCHING: A former SMK Batu Lintang student, Andrew Bong bagged the gold award for the ‘Best Score’ at a recent ‘NYC Indie Film Awards’ in the US.

The 26-year-old from Kuching claimed the honour for his work on the short feature ‘Tradition’, in addition to taking home the gold awards for the ‘Best Cinematography’ and the ‘Best Sound Effects’.

‘Tradition’ is a thriller/suspense film by award-winning New York-based director Sultan Al Saud.

Bong teamed up with fellow Kuchingite, mixing engineer Alvin Wee and Japanese/Spanish arranger Emily Shibata to put together the music score for ‘Tradition’.

Meanwhile according to Bong’s mentor Michiru Oshima, although Bong is young, he has an impressive grasp of knowledge and music composition skills for film-scoring.

“He can go anywhere he wants and speaks musically without any limitation. I can’t emphasise enough that Andrew (Bong) is beyond talented because he has a good heart and a pure soul. He is sensitive to how people feel and think. These are his successful traits,” said Michiru.

Bong, the eldest of five siblings, is now based in Boston, Massachusetts in the US. He had his name on the Dean’s Lists (2011-2015) at Berklee College of Music, where he completed his dual-bachelor degree in music composition and film-scoring,

as well as a minor in psychology.

Bong was awarded with the Berklee Achievement Scholarship as well as the Leroy Southers Award by Berklee College of Music Composition Department last year for his efforts in and contribution to the academia of musical composition.

In 2014 in Massachusetts, Bong received an honourable mention from the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition under the direction of Alla Cohen. MTNA Composition Competition is a prestigious event of its kind for young composers.

In addition to composing music for films, Bong is said to be a ground-breaking concert music innovator who invents new musical projects consistently with professional collaborators.

Bong is composing for a Malaysian feature film and initiating a new project with Yazhi Guo called the ‘HongBai’ (RedWhite) project, set to take on the modern-traditional Chinese music world by storm.